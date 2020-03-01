The Galaxy S20 series is finally available, but given the $1,000 price for just the base model, it's certainly not a good choice for everyone. For those of you not comfortable with spending that much on a phone, Samsung is keeping the S10 series around, and dropping prices in the process. You can now get the 512GB Galaxy S10 for just $699.99 on Amazon, which is the lowest recorded price yet for this model.

The model on sale offers a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.1-inch Quad HD AMOLED screen, 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3,400mAh battery. There are three rear cameras: a 12MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 2x zoom camera. The single front camera is 10MP. There's even a headphone jack!

Any phone in the S10 series is still a good buy going into 2020, especially at these reduced prices. We have an entire list of reasons to get an S10 device over an S20 phone here, if you're interested.

The model being sold on Amazon is the US unlocked variant, so it's bloatware-free, comes with a full warranty, and is fully compatible with all US carriers — something you can't quite say for the cheaper international variants that pop up on eBay.