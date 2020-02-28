If the Samsung Chromebook deal we covered earlier this week was still a bit too pricey for your liking, another more affordable option has just come across our digital desk. From now through the end of today, you can pick up a brand new Dell 2-in-1 11.6" Chromebook for just $169 ($100 off) at Best Buy.

This Dell 2-in-1 Chromebook features an 11.6" HD touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron processor, 32GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of RAM. It supports expandable storage via a built-in microSD slot. Most notably, this Dell 2-in-1 is equipped with a 360º hinge, so users can rotate the screen to be used in tablet, tabletop, and laptop modes.

According to Google's Chromebook software policy, this Dell 2-in-1 Chromebook (5190) will receive Chrome OS updates until Jun 2024, so for the money, there is still plenty of life left in this laptop. This discount is only available until the end of today, so if you're interested in snatching up this Chromebook, you can do so at the Best Buy link below.