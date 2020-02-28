The Galaxy S20 series is incredibly expensive, but it's not hard to find discounts. Not only does Samsung offer generous trade-in values for your existing phone, but the company also offers an education discount. If you're a student or teacher, you could get up to $105 off a new S20.

If you're not familiar with Samsung's educational discounts, the company offers varying promotions to students and teachers, depending on the product category. You have to be verified through the third-party Unidays service before you can use the discount, or have an educational account on Samsung.com, but once you clear that hurdle, here are the official rates:

Audio Accessories Up to 7.5%

CPO Phone Up to 7.5%

Gear Accessories Up to 7.5%

Handset Accessories Up to 7.5%

Mobile Phone Up to 7.5%

Wearable Up to 7.5%

Wearable Accessories Up to 7.5%

DAV Up to 20%

Monitor Accessories Up to 7.5%

Monitors Up to 7.5%

TV Up to 25%

TV Accessories Up to 50%

PC Up to 7.5%

PC Accessories Up to 7.5%

Tablet Accessories Up to 7.5%

Tablets Up to 7.5%

Techwin Accessories Up to 7.5%

Dishwasher Up to 12.12%

Home Appliance Accessories Up to 25%

Microwave Up to 12.21%

Ranges Up to 12.13%

Refrigerator Up to 12.11%

Vacuum Up to 25%

Baby Monitors Up to 7.5%

Security Systems Up to 7.5%

SmartThings Up to 7.5%

With that 7.5% discount on smartphones, the Galaxy S20 drops to $924.99 ($75 off), the S20+ is $1,109.99 ($90 off), and the S20 Ultra is $1,294.99 ($105 off). Those aren't drastic price cuts, but they do stack with other promotions, including the great trade-in deals. For example, if you send in your old S10 or S10+ (and it's in working order), that takes another $600 off the price.

Student prices without (left) and with (right) an S10+ trade-in

Not bad at all. If you want to take advantage of the student discount, head on over to Samsung's website. If you're not a student or teacher, we have a roundup of the best general deals on the S20 series here.