Last month, Google announced that 120 games are slated to hit Stadia this year. That's a serious jump from the catalog currently on offer, but we haven't heard much about specific new releases since. Today, Google announced a handful of titles coming before year's end, including the Serious Sam Collection and Panzer Dragoon: Remake.
The Serious Sam series got its start on PC in the early aughts, and it's very much a product of its time: a goofy, over-the-top shooter with plenty of explosions. The Collection features HD remasters of the first and second titles in the series, plus 2011's Serious Sam 3: BFE along with its DLC packs. Google didn't provide a release window.
Panzer Dragoon is an on-rails shooter (think Star Fox but with dragons) that originally launched on the Sega Saturn in 1995. The remake features updated visuals and controls "that suit modern gaming standards." It's due on PC and Nintendo Switch in the fourth quarter of this year, so it'll presumably be available on Stadia around the same time.
Also coming this year are puzzler Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page; tower builder Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks); and the previously-announced action arcade title Spitlings. All three will debut exclusively on Stadia before making their way to other platforms.
The folks over at Stadia tweeted on Friday morning that the Serious Sam Collection will be officially released on Google's cloud gaming service on Tuesday, March 3rd. In addition to this announcement, the Stadia team conducted an interview with Serious Sam developer, Croteam. The exchange touches on how the Serious Sam Collection was born, what makes it different from other first-person shooters, and what kind of gaming experience players should expect on Stadia.
Get ready for some high adrenaline action and endless unfiltered fun when Serious Sam Collection explodes its way on to Stadia on March 3.
Check out our interview with @Croteam on just what makes the series so addictive → https://t.co/Prg1nPHiEq pic.twitter.com/DYtSLmIkUw
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) February 28, 2020
