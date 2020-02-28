Last month, Google announced that 120 games are slated to hit Stadia this year. That's a serious jump from the catalog currently on offer, but we haven't heard much about specific new releases since. Today, Google announced a handful of titles coming before year's end, including the Serious Sam Collection and Panzer Dragoon: Remake.

The Serious Sam series got its start on PC in the early aughts, and it's very much a product of its time: a goofy, over-the-top shooter with plenty of explosions. The Collection features HD remasters of the first and second titles in the series, plus 2011's Serious Sam 3: BFE along with its DLC packs. Google didn't provide a release window.

Panzer Dragoon is an on-rails shooter (think Star Fox but with dragons) that originally launched on the Sega Saturn in 1995. The remake features updated visuals and controls "that suit modern gaming standards." It's due on PC and Nintendo Switch in the fourth quarter of this year, so it'll presumably be available on Stadia around the same time.

Also coming this year are puzzler Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page; tower builder Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks); and the previously-announced action arcade title Spitlings. All three will debut exclusively on Stadia before making their way to other platforms.