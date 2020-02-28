If you were waiting for the Galaxy Z Flip to come back in stock at Samsung's storefront, get your credit card ready. Following factory shutdown woes, Samsung has opened orders up again — though dates for shipment vary, with unlocked models set weeks out.

AT&T and Sprint versions of the phone both ship by March 3rd, while the unlocked variant won't be in your hands before March 13th-20th (depending on color). Best Buy also has the Z Flip back in stock, with unlocked models set to arrive with free shipping by March 4th.

As before, you can also jump on Samsung's trade-in offers and get up to $440 off the prohibitively expensive $1,380 folding phone. On the fence? Give our review a read in the meantime — if you're picking up the unlocked version, you've got some time left to decide.