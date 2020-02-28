After going through a rough spell lately, OnePlus is back on track with its release schedule and is keeping up with its commitment to push bi-monthly security updates. It released the December patch to the OnePlus 6T and 6 late last month, along with a slew of minor fixes, and now the two 2018 flagships are getting a bump to the February level with the newest update.
One of the major issues many OnePlus 6T and 6 users have been facing after Android 10’s rollout is some screen flickering that appears when the device is unlocked with a swipe. OnePlus addressed a similar bug that occasionally showed a black screen in the previous update, but the flickering issue couldn’t be resolved then. OxygenOS version 10.3.2 adds a fix to this issue, as noted in the official changelog, besides other general improvements.
- Fixed the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.02
OnePlus is rolling out this stable firmware in a staged manner, with only a few users expected to get it initially, just to ensure no major bug has accidentally crept in. Since this is a randomized rollout, using a VPN won’t work, and you will have to wait for a few days before the update hits your device.
