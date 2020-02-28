Microsoft's first Android phone is the Surface Duo, a folding device with two separate screens aimed at productivity work. The Duo was announced in October, and Microsoft expected to release it near the end of this year. However, if rumors are to be believed, the Duo could be released as early as this summer.

Citing sources familiar with the company's plans, Windows Central reports that the Surface Duo is nearly ready for full production, with Microsoft mostly just polishing the software experience right now. The hardware has allegedly been complete for nearly two years, since it was originally intended to ship with a variation of Windows. According to Windows Central, the Surface Duo could begin to ship in limited quantities this summer.

Windows Central also believes the device will ship with the Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of the newer Snapdragon 865 found on the Galaxy S20 and other recent phones. That likely means the Duo won't support 5G networks, but it's possible Microsoft could integrate the separate 5G X50 modem, like the first wave of 5G devices did (Moto Z4, Galaxy S10 5G, etc.). The base model is believed to have 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM.

Microsoft's yearly Build conference is expected to kick off on May 19th, so it's possible that wide availability will be announced then. However, manufacturing delays from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could change Microsoft's plans, so we'll have to wait and see.