LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM around, boasting support for dozens of popular phones. While most new development in the past year has focused on bringing Android 9 Pie to new devices, Lineage has continued to offer an Oreo ROM for older phones, but that option is sadly going away.

The LineageOS build server has been updated to remove all Oreo devices, with a comment reading, "changes to repo make this difficult to build successfully with the setup required for doing 16/17 builds concurrently." As a result, builds for the 20 phones and tablets that were never updated to Pie are ending.

Here's the full list of affected devices:

Google Nexus 6P (angler)

Google Nexus 5X (bullhead)

Huawei Honor 4x (China Telecom) (che10)

Huawei Honor 4/4X (Unified) (cherry)

Sony Xperia ZR (dogo)

Google Pixel C (dragon)

Nextbit Robin (ether)

Nvidia Shield Android TV (foster)

Google Nexus Player (fugu)

Sony Xperia TX (hayabusa)

Sony Xperia SP (huashan)

Sony Xperia T (mint)

Sony Xperia ZL (odin)

OnePlus 2 (oneplus2)

Sony Xperia Tablet Z LTE (pollux)

Sony Xperia Tablet Z Wi-Fi (pollux_windy)

Google Nexus 6 (shamu)

Sony Xperia V (tsubasa)

Wingtech Redmi 2 (wt88047)

Sony Xperia Z (yuga)

While it's sad to see so many phones and tablets drop out of official support, many of them had a long run — the Xperia V was originally released in 2012, for example. It's likely that some of the phones here will continue to receive unofficial LineageOS builds as well.