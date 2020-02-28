Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is here, and so I have a few app and game sales to share with everyone today. While it would appear today is a slower day for sales, there are a few notable games in the list, such as Old Man's Journey, Back to Bed, and ELOH. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 25 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPray BCP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rolly Egg (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Minimo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Glow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Wavie PRO | Music Waves Live Wallpaper 🎵🌊 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Audio Video Tools Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gastric Band Hypnosis,NLP&EFT $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Handy Surveying $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $2.49 -> $1.11; Sale ends in 4 days
- Video Watermark Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bloatware Remover VIP [Clean bloat] - 50% OFF $11.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vocabulary and Grammar for Cambridge First® B2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ZYCA $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ELOH $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Old Man's Journey $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Color S8 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- MicoPacks - Icon Pack Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- SuperBlack Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Squircle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lineon Icon Pack : LineX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
