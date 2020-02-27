Google AdSense is the most popular ad platform on the web, but the Android app was last updated in 2017. There's a reason for that — Google wants to replace both it and the iOS app with a cross-platform web application. Now the new mobile site is here, so business owners (or YouTube vloggers) can check their earnings on the go.

Google said last year that it planned to roll out a mobile interface for the existing web app before the end of 2019, but the timeline seems to have slipped a bit, since we're almost to March 2020. Still, the new mobile layout looks slick.

The only catch is that some pages, like the site selector and ad balance, still don't have an interface for small screens. When you open one of those screens, the UI reverts to a difficult-to-read desktop layout. Hopefully, all the kinks get worked out before the mobile apps are pulled from their respective app stores.