



Bluetooth speakers are a dime-a-dozen these days, but a true audio system that happens to include Bluetooth connectivity is something you don't see on the cheap very often. Today, Target put this SOLIS Stereo Vacuum Tube Audio System on mega sale, and it's an incredibly tempting offer.

Vacuum tube systems are usually enormously expensive, and this SOLIS system regularly retails for around $300. Fortunately, it's your lucky audiophile day as it's over 75% off at Target right now.

This system features Bluetooth connectivity, high-performance loudspeakers, and two RCA inputs to hardwire additional audio sources like a turntable or a Chromecast Audio (if you still have one around). There aren't any user reviews of it on Target or Amazon currently, but MacSources gave it a rave review when it was released, and it'd be pretty hard to go wrong for this price.

With a deal like this, there's really no telling how long it will be around, so if you're remotely interested it seems advisable to pounce on this as soon as possible.