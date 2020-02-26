Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ might be the new true wireless hotness, but the original model is still really great, with decent battery life, pleasing sound quality, and a sleek, pocketable case. And if you're on the hunt for a pair of good, cheap wireless earbuds, this deal definitely fits the bill: you can get a refurbished set of Galaxy Buds for $55 at Best Buy.

Scott was a fan of the Galaxy Buds when he reviewed them last year: "They probably aren’t the best at anything," he wrote, "but they do everything pretty well." That's true at their MSRP, and it's absolutely true at more than half off.

The buds are available in both black and white. Hit up the appropriate link below to get yours while you can.