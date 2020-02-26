There are many reasons to prefer Chrome OS over other operating systems. It's lightweight, always up to date, and isn't susceptible to traditional viruses. If you've been curious about trying out a Chromebook to replace your current computer, serve as a second computer, or even be your only computer, you should definitely check out this Samsung Chromebook 4 15" for $232.49 ($87.50 off) at Amazon.

Samsung is known for building quality hardware, and the Chromebook 4 15" is no different. This particular model boasts a 15" full HD display, military-grade durability, and 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of memory — all worthy enough to provide a smooth user experience.

To sweeten the deal, today's discount on the 15" model is cheaper than the 11" version with the same specs. Also, according to Google's Chromebook update policy page, the Samsung Chromebook 4 will receive software updates from now through June 2026, so it will be supported for many years to come.

If you're interested in picking up this Chromebook, follow the Amazon link below, put it in your cart, and check out. You won't need any additional codes or coupons to take advantage of this offer.