It's going to be getting warm soon in the northern hemisphere, and along with a new season will come plenty of opportunities for heat and maybe even droughts to ravage your lawn. To help keep your yard looking healthy while also cutting down on watering costs, check out the Rachio Pro Edition Smart Sprinkler controller for just $119.99 ($110 off) at Woot.

This Rachio smart sprinkler controller is a connected solution built to wield your existing sprinkler system in up to 16 different zones. With some help from the Rachio app, users can set schedules, utilize weather information to adjust irrigation, and even save both money and water over time. This Rachio smart sprinkler system also integrates directly with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for added convenience and control.

This particular Rachio smart sprinkler controller is the Pro Edition, which means it's capable of managing up to 16 different zones across your yard — that's eight more than the standard version that went on sale in August 2019 for almost the same price. Today's deal is only available until the end of today (February 26, 2020), or while supplies lasts. Orders are limited to only 10 per customer.