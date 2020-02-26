OnePlus' OxygenOS is among the best custom Android skins out there as it enhances the OS with thoughtful additions without changing up too much. The company is hard at work continuously updating this software and regularly publishes betas to make sure new releases are as bug-free as possible. As such, the manufacturer has just announced the fifth Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
The update mostly brings stability enhancements and bug fixes to the table. It removes a problematic white bar that showed up below the keyboard for some and fixes an issue with apps that crashed during updates and installation. The company has also raised the Android security patch level to February 2020.
A few system applications have seen improvements, too. The Phone app has received optimizations to its one-handed mode and a fix for duplicate contacts while ZenMode has been raised to version 1.5.0, which enhances badge and user data synchronization. A few other changes are specific to India; you can find them in the changelog below.
- System
- Fixed and removed white bar below the keyboard
- Fixed the issue with app crashes during installing and updating
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.02
- Phone
- Optimized the one-handed mode experience in the Phone app
- Fixed the issue with the duplication of contacts
- Zen Mode V1.5.0
- Improved OnePlus Account login for synchronization of badges and user's data
- Network (India Only)
- Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim
- Work-Life Balance (India Only)
- Optimized message notification
- Optimized the mode and app selection
- Added location, calendar, auto-track feature
- Message (India Only)
- Fixed issue with message categorization
- Fixed issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values
- Improved brand name and logo identification of sender
OnePlus forum members report that the new build indeed feels more stable and that it also seems to include Google Pay support, which appears to have been missing from earlier versions. You'll be able to download the beta from OnePlus' website (OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T), but as of now, it's not available yet. Keep in mind that as with any pre-release software, you could experience stability issues or problems that wouldn't plague you on a stable release. Make sure you back up your data before you proceed in any case.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments