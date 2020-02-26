Anker has a great reputation with its products and customer service, and its Bluetooth speakers are always pretty impressive. That includes its new Soundcore Flare 2, which happens to be on sale from Amazon right now for $67.99, $12 off the standard price.

The last Bluetooth speaker from Anker I purchased has lasted through the last several years with no discernible degradation in sound quality or battery life, so I can vouch for the quality of the company's products.

The Soundcore Flare 2 features 6 lighting modes, IPX7 waterproof protection, a 5,200 mAh battery rated for 12 hours of playtime, USB-C charging, and "PartyCast" technology—letting you pair up to 100 (!) Flare 2s and syncing their light and sound, in case you're throwing one hell of a party.

While $12 may not seem like a large portion off, it's the lowest the speaker has gone since its release in October; if you're in the market for one, you'll be hard-pressed it elsewhere for a better price.