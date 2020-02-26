Outlook is one of the most popular third-party email apps on Android, and it keeps getting better. Only a few months after rolling out dark mode support and POP3 integration, the app has added the ability to annotate photos and documents ⁠using your phone's camera.

While composing an email, you can tap on the camera button to take a photo or scan a document. That functionality isn't new, but what is new is that you can now draw on top of images. For example, you could circle a section in a scanned document to point out what the recipient should be looking at.

There's one major catch to this feature, though — this only works with images captured inside the Outlook app. If you want to draw on top of an existing image or scan, you'll have to do it with another application.