For the past few years, LG has introduced its mainstream G-series flagship in late winter or early spring, followed by a larger, more creator-focused V-series phone a few months later. We saw that routine begin to get shaken up last fall with the launch of the G8X (complete with its Dual Screen accessory hoping to steal a little thunder from the folding-phone craze), and now that shift continues not with the introduction of a presumptive G9, but instead with an early new entry to the V series, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS Android 10 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (2TB microSD expansion) Display 6.8" P-OLED FHD+ 2460x1080 (Dual Screen matching) Battery 5,000mAh, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+, wireless support Cameras (front) 10MP f/1.9 72.5-degree FoV Cameras (rear) Wide 13MP f/1.9 117-degree FoV, standard 64MP f/1.8 78, ToF HQVGA Dimensions 6.67" x 3.06" x 0.35", 7.72oz Headphone jack Yes Ruggedization IP68

As we'd only expect from the latest model in this family, the V60 is equipped with Qualcomm's top-shelf silicon, and arrives running the Snapdragon 865. That also spells 5G support: mmWave exclusive to Verizon, and sub-6 for everyone. LG gives the V60 8GB of RAM, a solid 128GB storage, and support for microSD expansion.

Not everything that looks like a camera is actually good for taking pictures.

While a leak had us expecting a quad-camera setup for the V60, the phone instead is only equipped with a pair of rear cameras: a 64MP primary that defaults to a 16MP binned mode for decreased noise, and a 13MP wide-angle. The two are joined on the handset's rear by a time-of-flight emitter and detector. Up front, we get a 10MP selfie cam.

Using the camera remains physically awkward with Dual Screen case attached.

Camera software also learns some new tricks. Remember that four-microphone array we saw leaked? A new "voice bokeh" mode taps into that hardware when recording video, letting users isolate their subject and reduce background noise. We also get an AI-powered timelapse mode designed to help highlight action. Video resolution extends to 8K (at an unusual 26fps) with HDR10+ support.

Time and notifications can be quickly be viewed on the front monochrome display.

Just like G8X and V50 before it, the V60 comes with a Dual Screen case, adding a second full-sized screen, as well as a tiny front display for notifications. The design's gotten a refresh this time around, with a new striped look, but the same basic hinge design as we saw with the G8X. The case also fits a lot more snugly, making getting it on and off a bit challenging. App support should be better this time around, with more popular Google software optimized for the Dual Screen layout. Unfortunately, the need to use a magnetic adapter when using your USB cable for charging or data returns. The slight saving grace is that it now works regardless of cable orientation.

The V60 (top) can operate with its magnetic cable attached in either direction, unlike the G8X (bottom)

Speaking of charging, LG gives the V60 a 5,000mAh battery, and from what the company's told us, this about as big as we can expect to see from it going forward.

The handset itself is just big, with a massive 6.8-inch 20.5:9 display (well, two if you're using the case). LG is back with another teardrop notch, while returning to the same sort of P-OLED fabrication used on the V50, helping to shave off a little weight. And like G8X, we've got another in-display fingerprint scanner.

LG's very much going after the creator market with the V60, but it's got an uphill battle ahead of it. While I can respect the company's attempt to make its Dual Screen accessories desirable, they're still bulky AF and just lack the sex appeal of a folding-screen phone. And when you take that away, there's not much in the way of a "hook" here.

The V60 will arrive in two color options: white and blue. All the big US carriers will be carrying the phone, with availability likely to get underway near the end of March. While we'll probably have to wait until we're closer to then to get full pricing details, the manufacturer has shared that the V60 will be positioned more affordably than (or at least very close to) the base-level Galaxy S20. Still, $1,000 is a lot of money, and LG has a lot of convincing to do to get shoppers thinking the V60 is worth it.