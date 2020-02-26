Fast chargers are becoming more and more necessary thanks to larger battery capacities and power-hungry apps, so finding a reliable and space-efficient plug is important for a heavy device user. Fortunately, Aukey's 30W USB-C is on sale at Amazon right now and fits those criteria.

The compact wall charger supports Power Delivery 3.0 and will charge your devices with up to 30W of power; that's enough to keep your laptop, Switch, or any other PD-supported device charged while you use it.

If you're in the market for a fast charger that's ludicrously small and insanely powerful, use coupon code 2ZS9U7VU when checking out on Amazon to receive $7.50 off the standard price.