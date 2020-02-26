Just a day after we noticed that Google Translate will soon be able to save translation history to Google accounts, the service is back in the news. This time, the Google Translate team has announced that five new languages — Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur — are coming to its growing library.
According to Google, languages like these that haven't been utilized often across the web are particularly difficult for its platform to study and decipher. However, with some help from the Google Translate community and the company's flexible machine learning algorithms, the 75 million people around the globe that speak Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur will soon be able to tap into Google's resources to understand the world's information in their native tongues.
When support for these languages officially goes live, they will be available in the text translation window at translate.google.com, as well as through the website translation feature in Chrome. The addition of Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur bump Google Translate's library up to a grand total of 108 different languages.
