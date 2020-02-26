It's that time of the year. Android 11 is here — or, at least, the first early developer previews are. We're continually combing through these new versions looking for changes, willing canaries in the Android coal mines so that you, our readers, can see what's new without having to actually risk installing it on your own phone (if you don't want to). Now that we've had some time to look around, here's everything new we've spotted.

Google posted a full timeline of its preview releases, which will include three Developer Previews and three Betas at a cadence of around one a month until the final version lands sometime in Q3:

Before we dive in, we'd like to thank you, our tipsters and readers. Our job would be so much harder if it weren't for you guys, and AP ❤️s you.

The Android 11 feature list

Entirely new Android 11 features

Visual tweaks

Privacy and security changes

Modifications to existing features