



Asus revealed its new flagship Chromebook at CES earlier this month, the Flip C436. Compared to the previous C434, it offers a thinner design, significant processor upgrades, and more storage. However, if you were hoping Asus would stay in the ~$550 price range, I have some bad news for you.

The Chromebook Flip C436 is now available for pre-order on Amazon, with a projected release date of February 24th. The base model with a Core i3-10110U processor and 8GB RAM costs $799.99, a significant price jump from the C434, which has floated around ~$550 since release. The Core i5 model is $999.99, but you get double the RAM (16GB) and 4x the storage (512GB).

This places Asus in more direct competition with the Pixelbook/Pixelbook Go, as well as Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Chromebook. If you're interested, you can buy one from the links below.