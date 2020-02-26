Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, and so this is a slower time for sales, but that doesn't mean I don't have a few standouts to share today. So if you're looking for a solid puzzler, Mirage: Illusions is completely free today, and if you enjoy spooky adventure games, then Distraint 2 is a solid pickup at more than half-off. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 27 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Data Science using R & Python offline tutorial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gallery 2020 Pro (No Ads) HD Photos & Videos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Mirage: Illusions $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Red Woods $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Floor Breaker 3D - Best endless puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnet Balls 2: Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Race 3D - Cool Relaxing endless running game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bouncy Music 3D - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper Pro - 4K Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- EasyMonitoring Battery & Storage of Remote Devices $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Ball Reach $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Build, Train & Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Football Drama $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel One Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Paint - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
