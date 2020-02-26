Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, and so this is a slower time for sales, but that doesn't mean I don't have a few standouts to share today. So if you're looking for a solid puzzler, Mirage: Illusions is completely free today, and if you enjoy spooky adventure games, then Distraint 2 is a solid pickup at more than half-off. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 27 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Data Science using R & Python offline tutorial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Gallery 2020 Pro (No Ads) HD Photos & Videos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Mirage: Illusions $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Red Woods $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Floor Breaker 3D - Best endless puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Magnet Balls 2: Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Race 3D - Cool Relaxing endless running game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Bouncy Music 3D - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper Pro - 4K Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Diamond - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Hexaring - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. EasyMonitoring Battery & Storage of Remote Devices $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Weather Forecast Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Ball Reach $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Build, Train & Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Football Drama $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Pixel One Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Pixel Paint - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days