If today's the day you're thinking of picking up a security camera, you might want to click fast on this deal for the Amazon Cloud Cam. Woot has a one-day sale on at its lowest price yet.

The Cloud Cam has been a steady option since when we reviewed it in 2018 with all the typical features you'd want from a modern security camera: wide field of view, live watch capability, audio capture from an omnidirectional microphone, and motion-activated LED lighting at night. There's 24 hours of free footage storage with larger options from $7 per month.

Amazon stopped selling the product in October, but its sister site Woot has been pushing some stock out on occasion since then. It did so last month at $70, but for today only, the Cloud Cam's come down to $60, half-off MSRP, limit ten per customer. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping.

You'll have until 10 p.m. PST to take advantage of this offer or until supplies run out.