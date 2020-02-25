Much like Dragon Quest of the Stars (coincidentally released today), Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe is an older gacha RPG that's coming to the West. You see, Square Enix actually released Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe in Japan back in 2018, and apparently the title is coming to the West with an English translation in tow sometime this summer, and guess what, this English version just landed on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing.

Unlike Dragon Quest of the Stars, Square Enix has released a trailer for Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe that actually shows the game in action. So if you're eager to see what this mobile RPG has to offer, check the video above. While it doesn't show any of the game outside of its battles, you can see what combat looks like, not to mention the title's graphics. At its core, it's a free-to-play collection-based RPG that contains auto-combat, so it's not like anyone will have to wonder how the game's mechanics will work.

Funnily enough, Square has gone through the trouble to claim that the game is "NOT pay-to-win," directly in the Play Store description. Of course, I don't believe this claim in the slightest since I highly doubt that "strategy, wits, and planning" will ever triumph over a fat wallet in a F2P gacha game. But hey, Square doesn't believe that its game is pay-to-win, and as we all know, that simple claim changes everything. Oh wait, I forgot, I have functioning eyeballs and a working brain, which is why I find such a claim so laughable.

More or less, it would appear that Square is actively dumping its older mobile games in the West to pick up some quick cash before the titles inevitably age out. This is a common tactic in the MMO world on PC, where aging games are released in secondary markets for easy money, and it would appear this tactic carries over to the mobile gaming world quite easily.

So far, we know that Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe will arrive as a free-to-play release in the West sometime this summer. Square has also announced today that a closed beta test will begin in late March. If you'd like to sign up for a chance to take part in the beta, all you have to do is pre-register on the Google Play Store. So if you'd like to receive a notification upon release, or would simply like to try for a chance to enter into the beta, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget linked below.