Much like Dragon Quest of the Stars (coincidentally released today), Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe is an older gacha RPG that's coming to the West. You see, Square Enix actually released Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe in Japan back in 2018, and apparently the title is coming to the West with an English translation in tow sometime this summer, and guess what, this English version just landed on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing.
Unlike Dragon Quest of the Stars, Square Enix has released a trailer for Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe that actually shows the game in action. So if you're eager to see what this mobile RPG has to offer, check the video above. While it doesn't show any of the game outside of its battles, you can see what combat looks like, not to mention the title's graphics. At its core, it's a free-to-play collection-based RPG that contains auto-combat, so it's not like anyone will have to wonder how the game's mechanics will work.
Funnily enough, Square has gone through the trouble to claim that the game is "NOT pay-to-win," directly in the Play Store description. Of course, I don't believe this claim in the slightest since I highly doubt that "strategy, wits, and planning" will ever triumph over a fat wallet in a F2P gacha game. But hey, Square doesn't believe that its game is pay-to-win, and as we all know, that simple claim changes everything. Oh wait, I forgot, I have functioning eyeballs and a working brain, which is why I find such a claim so laughable.
More or less, it would appear that Square is actively dumping its older mobile games in the West to pick up some quick cash before the titles inevitably age out. This is a common tactic in the MMO world on PC, where aging games are released in secondary markets for easy money, and it would appear this tactic carries over to the mobile gaming world quite easily.
So far, we know that Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe will arrive as a free-to-play release in the West sometime this summer. Square has also announced today that a closed beta test will begin in late March. If you'd like to sign up for a chance to take part in the beta, all you have to do is pre-register on the Google Play Store. So if you'd like to receive a notification upon release, or would simply like to try for a chance to enter into the beta, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget linked below.
SQUARE ENIX KICKS OFF PRE-REGISTRATION FOR NEWEST MOBILE TITLE FROM CLASSIC SAGA SERIES
LOS ANGELES (Feb. 25, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® has opened pre-registration for an Android-only Closed Beta Test of the upcoming mobile adventure RPG, Romancing SaGa™ Re;univerSe™. Coming to both iOS and Android devices in Summer 2020, Android users can get a sneak peek at the game through the Closed Beta Test, which will begin in late March.
Android users can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test here: https://sqex.link/1i2.
Set 300 years after Romancing SaGa 3, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe features an original story with familiar returning characters for SaGa franchise fans and newcomers alike to discover. Initially released in Japan, the game has become a hit with more than 15 million downloads to date. The game was created by veteran developers, including legendary creative Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY®, Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier), and features fast-paced and strategic combat the SaGa series is known for.
View the Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe teaser trailer here: https://youtu.be/OZC3IgBa7TU.
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe will launch on the heels of a new resurgence for the classic SaGa series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched in November for the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, Windows 10, STEAM®, the App Store® and Google Play®, while SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ followed in December for the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4 system, STEAM, the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit: https://sagafranchise.com
About the SaGa Series
SaGa is a series of revolutionary role-playing games, created by legendary game developer Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY II, SaGa Frontier). Since THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND was released in 1990 for the Game Boy, the series has expanded with several additional entries across numerous platforms. Other SaGa series regulars include illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, who has given the series its own unique style, and composer Kenji Ito (Mana series). Although the SaGa series shares its roots with FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series has always incorporated revolutionary and challenging gameplay mechanics, such as player choice, branching storylines and implementing characters with wildly different playstyles, setting it apart from other JRPG series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched for the first time outside of Japan on 11th November 2019, exactly 24 years since the game’s initial Japanese release. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, also launched for the first time outside of Japan on 3rd December 2019.
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 149 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 80 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.
