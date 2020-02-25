Polestar, the performance-focused subsidiary of Volvo, introduced its latest concept vehicle at this year's Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar Precept is an all-electric sedan designed to showcase the company's "next-generation HMI" (human-machine interface) powered by Android Automotive and the extensive use of sustainable materials in its design.

The Precept name is particularly fitting considering the word's denotation as an example intended to set a standard going forward and the company's plans to move forward with sustainability and innovation as core values. While this particular vehicle may never make it to production, Polestar wants to embody these values in its future products. According to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, "The car is a response to the clear challenges our society and industry face. This is not a dream of a distant future, Polestar Precept previews future vehicles and shows how we will apply innovation to minimise our environmental impact."

To demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, Polestar highlighted some of the recycled and sustainable materials used in the Precept concept that could be used to reduce plastic waste in Polestar's future production vehicles. Examples include the flax-based composites used for interior panels and seatbacks, seat surfaces woven with fibers made from recycled PET bottles, seat bolsters and headrests made from cork, and carpets constructed from recycled fishing nets. These considerations should be well received by eco-minded consumers who are still interested in a luxury car experience.

Polestar is looking to its partnerships with industry experts like Google to integrate the latest technologies and features into its vehicles. Volvo was notably among the first to partner with Google on its Android Automotive project, and the XC40 Recharge was the first vehicle released using an OS built on top of that platform.

The manufacturer now appears ready to go all-in on the software suite with its Polestar sub-brand, considering that the focal point of the Precept's infotainment system is a 15-inch Android Automotive-powered center touchscreen in addition to a 12.5-inch driver display that hosts an array of sensors. Eye-tracking and proximity sensors will keep relevant information readable and adjust the content of the displays as needed.