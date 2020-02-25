One of the most sensational smartphones to come out of 2018 is supposedly getting a sequel this year. In December, Oppo announced its plans to launch the Find X2 this year with the Snapdragon 865, a Sony all-pixel PDAF camera, and a pretty good display. How good of a display? A company executive has tweeted out some prime details.

Brian Shen, Oppo's president of marketing, tweeted out some specs for a display that's likely to head into the Find X2.

This is my kind of ‘Flagship’ 🤓 🎞️ 120Hz Refresh rate

📺 2k Resolution

😋 240Hz Sampling

🔁 SDR to HDR conversion

🔆 HDR up to 1200nits brightness

📊 100% DCI-P3 — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) February 9, 2020

Oppo has been late to the arms race in smartphone displays compared to its compatriot Chinese OEMs, but corporate cousins OnePlus and Realme have had some great buzz with the 90Hz displays for its 2019 phones.

Indeed, Shen does bring up big boasts here, but they've been matched by one competitor or another: 120Hz would put it in the league of the Razer phones and ASUS ROG Phone; TCL has an SDR to HDR vision engine in its Plex; Samsung's own make of AMOLED displays on its flagship phones can achieve 1,200 nits, plus; 2K resolution and DCI-P3 color space are rather commonplace traits.

A display alone doesn't make a smartphone, but with the Snapdragon 865 costing as much as it does (and not just monetarily), other factors such as engineering and price will be crucial to watch out for when the Find X2 launches.