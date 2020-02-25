OnePlus regularly updates its gallery app to introduce new features and improvements, even if some of those features have been around in other photo apps for quite a while. The latest release has added facial recognition to group your photos, scene recognition to combine pics from the same locations, and auto-generated albums that will give you a collage when a barrage of photos is taken.

Most other major gallery apps have been offering these same features for a while, so it's great to see OnePlus bringing more to the table. The past year has seen the app add a collection carousel, the ability to hide certain photos, and an option to sort your snaps by date added; the steady pace of updates is a positive sign that feedback isn't being ignored.

The smart category and story categories, showcasing the people and places tags.

If you're using a OnePlus phone and want to try the new additions, head to APK Mirror for a download of v3.8.21 or check out the Play Store for the update.