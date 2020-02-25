Motorola's One Hyper hasn't been on the market long at all, but we've already found a chance to pick one up with a pretty decent discount, courtesy of the manufacturer's website. While this phone may not have cutting edge specs, it offers seriously spacious storage and a massive battery, especially considering its price point. Right now, you can get an unlocked Moto One Hyper in your choice of blue, red, or purple for only $299.99, saving you $100 off the MSRP.

When we got some hands-on time with the One Hyper last December, we thought it was a reasonable value for $400. Now, at only $300, it's turned into a decent little deal on an unlocked GSM device. For that new, low price you'll get a 6.5' 1080p 19:9 notchless display, a Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM 128GB of storage with the option of microSD expansion, a 64MP + 8MP dual rear camera array, a 32MP pop-up front shooter, and a 4,000mAh battery with 45W USB-PD charging over USB-C. You'll also get Android 10 with a future update to Android 11 and a headphone jack.

Motorola claims that, when using USB-PD, the hefty 4,000mAh battery in the One Hyper can charge from 0-42% in only 10 minutes, so this phone should be able to go the distance. You will need to live in an area with decent GSM coverage because, while this model is unlocked, it lacks any support for Verizon or Sprint in the US. Follow the link below to get one for yourself if you're in the market for a cheaper phone that doesn't sacrifice on features and battery life.