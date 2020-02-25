



The Nest Hello video doorbell is an excellent product—it's one of the few smart home products that have genuinely improved my life. As with anything that relies on server-side features, it doesn't always work perfectly. Google appears to have broken the doorbell's Quiet Time feature after doing the same thing just a month ago.

Quiet Time on the Nest Hello lets you quickly mute your doorbell for a predetermined length of time between 30 minutes and three hours. Currently, that selection doesn't stick, and the doorbell continues making noise. The same thing happened about a month ago because of a problem on Google's end. That one took about a week to fix.

There's a support thread on Google's forums about the issue, as well as a Reddit thread with numerous confirmations. I can also confirm Quiet Time is busted on my doorbell. This doesn't seem like the kind of feature that should work without an easily broken server-side component. Feel free to complain in the support thread—one of the "community specialists" said the team has not received reports from other users about this. I would wager that has changed.