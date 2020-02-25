Mozilla has several flavors of its Firefox browser for Android, with 'Firefox Lite' serving as the main choice for Indonesia and other Asian countries. Despite its name, the Lite browser has become more and more bloated over the past few months, and now there's a travel feature that isn't very helpful.

A recent update for Firefox Lite adds a new Travel button to the New Tab Page, where you can search for a location. You might think that such a feature might tell you landmarks to visit, recommended restaurants, and other similar data, but that's not exactly what Firefox Lite does. The browser gives you a shortcut to a relevant hashtag on Instagram, a few YouTube videos, and then multiple pages of Booking.com hotel recommendations.

I won't harp on Mozilla too harshly here, since the Travel feature isn't intrusive and only appears if you open it, but it is a bit ironic that Firefox "Lite" might now be the company's most bloated product. This comes after the browser started including advertisements in notifications and the New Tab Page.