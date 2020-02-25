Anker and its audio-focused sub-brands, Soundcore and Zolo, are well-known at this point for their affordable, yet reliable accessories. Zolo's Liberty truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds are certainly no exception and are deserving of similar praise on their own. Right now, you can grab the upgraded version of the Zolo Liberty earbuds with over 100 hours of playback time for only $45 — the lowest price we've seen yet on the updated model.

While there are only a couple of upgrades that set these apart from the original Liberty earbuds, their inclusion elevates these buds to an entirely different level. The addition of Bluetooth 5 compatibility should result in more reliable connections, and the included charging case now provides a mind-boggling 100+ hours of additional playback time. Other stand-out features include graphene-coated drivers and an IPX5 sweatproof rating.

Unfortunately, wireless charging and a USB-C port didn't make it onto the list of upgrades. However, this may have less of an impact on your day-to-day use when you consider the case's massive battery will make charging sessions few and far between. Follow the source link below to grab a pair for yourself.