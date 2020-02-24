Relative newcomer Realme impressed with the value proposition of its last flagship and now the sister company of Oppo and OnePlus is back with its first 5G model. The X50 Pro improves upon a number of spec points while clearly sharing the DNA of the X2 Pro from the end of last year.

As well as providing the full 5G package (NSA/SA and all the mainstream 5G bands), Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 mobile platform will also deliver a 25% performance boost, as well as greater efficiency. The 6.44-inch FHD+ display has a refresh rate of 90Hz once again, but this time it sports a dual punch-hole cutout thanks to an additional ultra-wide front-facing camera lens. They're also capable of one of the most dubious camera features in recent memory: slow-motion selfies.

Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G RAM 6/8/12GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128/256GB (UFS 3.0) Display 6.44-inch Super AMOLED (2400x1080p, 20:9), 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, DCI-P3, 1000+ nits Rear cameras 64MP primary (f/1.8), 13MP telephoto (2x optical zoom, up to 20x hybrid, f/2.5), 8MP ultra-wide (119° FoV, f/2.3, with macro mode), 2MP portrait (f/2.4), video up to 4K at 30fps and slow-motion up to 960fps Front camera 32MP (f/2.5), 8MP ultra-wide (105°, f/2.2) Battery 4,200mAh with 65W SuperDart fast charging Software Realme UI (Android 10) Headphone jack No Other NSA/SA 5G support, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, Dual nano-SIM, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Hi-Res Sound certified, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 159 x 74.2 x 9.3mm Weight 207g Colors Moss Green and Red Rust In the box 65W charger, USB-C cable, clear case, pre-applied screen protector

The 64MP quad-camera hardware on the back is almost identical to that which adorned the X2 Pro, but I'll be hoping for improved processing since the cameras were an area of concern before. The in-display fingerprint sensor returns — we can expect that it will still be among the best of its kind — as do the dual stereo Dolby Atmos speakers with Hi-Res certification. At 4,200mAh, the battery capacity should be more than enough and the new 65W SuperDart charging tech promises rapid top-up speeds.

Some will be sad to see the headphone jack hasn't made it into this handset, but that battle may be all but lost when it comes to flagships, especially since Samsung didn't include one on any of the Galaxy S20s. For the first time, Realme is customizing the software experience rather than just using the Oppo's Color OS. Realme UI is based on Android 10 and it appears to show a pleasantly surprising level of maturity. Vapor cooling is on board to dissipate heat while you do intensive activities such as gaming.

Pricing starts €599 for the 6/128GB model, then it's €669 for the 8/256GB variant or €749 for 12/256GB. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will go on sale in Europe from April. Look out for our upcoming full review.