Dark mode is definitely the feature your software needs to have these days, and what better timing than releasing it in time for Halloween? Microsoft's OneDrive is the company's latest app to get the treatment, following in Outlook's footsteps.

The new theme applies to all of the app's screens, including the browser, menus, photos, and file details. Instead of using its own toggle like some apps, OneDrive relies on Android's system-wide settings instead, meaning you'll have to go full-dark for it to work. This choice is also somewhat questionable, as most devices will need to run Android 10 to get the new mode.

The feature is not widely available yet, but it's started showing up for some users on build 5.41.2. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about the new mode's wider release, which is probably being deployed through a server-side switch.