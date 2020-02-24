Congratulations, you've made it to the final Monday of February 2020. To celebrate, we've rounded up a fresh batch of deals. This week, Ringke has discounted its entire lineup of Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra phone cases and screen protectors. You'll also find some deals on the Nest Thermostat E, charging accessories, and more. Let's get started.

Aukey compact 18W USB-C charger: $10.94 ($4.05 off) with coupon

Aukey compact 18W USB-C charger — $10.94, $4.05 off with coupon (Amazon)

This tiny Aukey 18W USB-C charger supports USB Power Delivery and can fast charge everything from Google Pixel phones, to Samsung devices, to iPhones, and more. The plug can also be folded up to ensure ultimate storage and portability while not in use. To take advantage of this deal, make sure you use the coupon code ARNP4IWF at checkout.

Nest Thermostat E: $134.99 ($34.01 off)

Nest Thermostat E — $134.99, $34.01 off (Woot)

The great thing about the cost-conscious Nest Thermostat E is that it packs most of the features contained within its more expensive siblings, but at a fraction of the price. When we reviewed this device back in 2017, we loved its clean design, Assistant integration, and super-simple installation. We called it a bargain at its original price point of $170, but at only $134.99 today, it's a downright steal!

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD 45W with 60W PD charger: $108.99 ($31 off) with coupon

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD 45W with 60W PD charger — $108.99, $31 off with coupon (Amazon)

This Anker bundle includes a PowerCore+ 26800 PD that's packing a massive 26,800mAh battery. Its dual USB ports are built with PowerIQ technology, allowing them to intelligently charge two devices at the same time. This bundle also comes with a 30W wall adapter that can recharge the PowerCore+ in less than 3 hours. To snag this deal, make sure you click the $10 coupon before adding this item to your cart.

Roku Streaming Stick+: $39 ($20.99 off MSRP)

Roku Streaming Stick+ — $39, $20.99 off MSRP (Amazon)

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is a simple streaming device that can play HD, 4K, and HDR content on any compatible television. The included Roku remote features a long-range wireless connection and voice control capabilities, giving users optimal power over their viewing experience. When we reviewed the Roku Streaming Stick+, we loved its compact size, simple operating system, and fast performance.

Ringke S20 accessory preorders: 20% MSRP

Ringke S20 accessories — 20% off preorders (Amazon)

— 20% off preorders (Amazon) Ringke S20 Plus accessories — 20% off preorders (Amazon)

— 20% off preorders (Amazon) Ringke S20 Ultra accessories — 20% off preorders (Amazon)

If you're in need of some protection to go along with your new Galaxy S20 phone, you're going to want to check out this huge preorder sale. Right now, you can snatch up these Ringke S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra cases and screen protectors for 20% off retail price. This preorder sale is only valid through the end of March 11, 2020, so you'll want to order soon. After that, Ringke's S20 accessories will be bumped back up to full price.