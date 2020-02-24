LinkedIn is a popular tool for those looking for their next job, allowing them to build a professional profile with everything a potential employer would need to know. As well as creating your profile, LinkedIn helps forge connections with other professionals, as well as companies themselves, making it one of the best tools available when looking for work. This popularity, along with an actively developed Android app, lead it to a new milestone: 500 million installs on the Play Store.

However, LinkedIn comes preinstalled on a lot of devices, so that 500 million could be significantly higher than the number of people who actually use it on Android. Even so, reaching this number is no mean feat and shows just how popular the service is.