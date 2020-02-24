Before Sony's monstrously popular WH-1000XM3, Bose was the go-to for active noise-canceling headphones with its QuietComfort line. While that name has been retired, the company is still making great ANC cans in the 700. Problem is, they're really expensive at an MSRP of $400. But if you act fast, you can cop a pair for a full $100 off.

The discount is available at Rakuten from seller Altatac. The headphones are brand new, not refurbished or open-box. You should really get over there if you're interested, though; as of right now, there are just eight more pairs available.

You'll need to sign up for a free Rakuten account if you don't already have one, but that's a small price to pay for a $100 discount. Be sure to enter code ALT34 at checkout to save.