While this year's MWC was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus (now officially known as COVID-19) outbreak, this hasn't stopped the numerous companies that would have attended from announcing their upcoming products. Huawei, the Chinese manufacturer stuck in the middle of an ongoing trade war between the US and China, announced during a recent live-streamed presentation that it would hold an event on March 26th in Paris to officially unveil its P40 and P40 Pro smartphones.

The upcoming P40 series will serve as successors to last year's P30 and P30 Pro, which our review found to have one of the best smartphone cameras on the market. While the P40 will presumably have an equally excellent camera array, we don't have much to go on as far as official specs just yet. Of course, this hasn't slowed down the rumor mill one bit.

According to the numerous leaked images we've seen so far, the P40 and P40 Pro could easily live up to the inevitable camera hype that comes with a new entry to the P-series. Some of the rumored specs for the upcoming Huawei flagships include 10x optical zoom, a 52MP Sony-sourced camera sensor, potential 5G support, and at least five color options.

Like other recent Huawei phones, the P40 and P40 Pro will arrive without Google software and services.