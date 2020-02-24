Much like the more recent Galaxy S10 and Note10 series, the older Note9 is also being updated to Samsung's One UI 2.0, based on Android 10. Following beta testing and an early release to stable for beta users, the update is finally deploying to Note9 devices more widely.
Image via Reddit.
Reports indicate the update is rolling out first in Germany (usually the first region to get these updates), clocking in at a sizable 1,900 MB. Although the update does contain most of the One UI 2.0 features you'd expect, those that have pulled it down have observed certain omissions, like some newer camera features (including the Note10's night mode selfies) and missing Bixby Routines. Historically, things like Google Play can also be broken for a short while following a major update.
This N960FXXU4DSLB release also brings the Note9 to the December 2019 security patch level. Other markets are likely to join in on the Android 10-powered fun in the coming days.
Previous rollouts
Beta users
We've spotted a handful of reports that the updates landing for beta-registered devices in both the UK and India. According to the changelog included in the update, this update marks the "completion" of the beta program, though given it's rolling out to beta testers first, it's more likely that Samsung is treating this as the final soak test before a wider release. Beta feedback is also being suspended as of this update.
Based on reports, the One UI 2.0 update for the Note9 clocks in around 100 MB, though that may ultimately vary depending on factors like your country and carrier when it starts rolling out more widely.
Spectrum, Xfinity, and US Cellular in the US
We've seen reports that the Android 10/One UI 2 update has started rolling out here in the US for Note9 owners. Based on those reports, the rollout for carriers varies right now, though those on Xfinity Mobile and Spectrum are confirmed, with US Cellular also possibly included.
The US carrier-branded Note9 phones previously shared a single firmware/software image under Android 9 Pie, so it's possible the update (which has been isolated for manual installation) will arrive on other carrier devices very soon. In the meantime, some on other carriers are reporting success manually installing the available image via Odin, though you're probably safer waiting for it to land via the traditional means.
US unlocked
According to SamMobile, the update has now been spotted rolling out to US unlocked Note9 models. Images for more manual flashing are also available if you'd prefer to install the update from your computer.
Image via SamMobile.
The Android 10/One UI 2 update, which includes January's security patches, clocks in at just a hair under 2GB, so you'll probably want to be on Wi-Fi when you pull it down.
AT&T
Over the last day or so, we've seen reports and been tipped by our readers that the update has started rolling out for the Note9 on AT&T as well.
Image via Reddit.
The update clocks in at a hair over 2GB, so you'll probably want to be on Wi-Fi when you pull it down. It doesn't appear to be available for everyone, some have had to do things like play with their phone's clock to get it to appear, but the rollout has at least started.
- Thanks:
- Blake
Verizon
Based on a handful of recent tips, as well as widespread reports at venues such as Reddit, the Android 10 update is now rolling out for Verizon users of the Note9 as well.
It brings the phone up to the February 1st security patch level. No word just yet on how large the update is, but it was pretty chunky for other carrier rollouts, so you'll probably want to be on an unmetered connection when you download it. Here's the official changelog.
- Thanks:
- Justin and Brian
T-Mobile
Coming in a week behind Verizon, it's now time for Note9 users on T-Mobile to get in on this Android 10 action.
- Thanks:
- Benjamin
Comments