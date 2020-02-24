Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. While it's always tough to face the beginning of the week, I'm glad to report that there are a plethora of sales on offer today, and CalenGoo is easily a standout, along with The House of Da Vinci, Gunslugs 2, and Siege of Dragonspear. Plus, all of 3 Minute Games' Lifeline titles are on sale today. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 51 temporarily free and 73 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Ultimate EMF Detector Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 60X Game Booster Pro For PUBG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fem - MENSTRUAL Calendar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Classic eReader $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hyperlink $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Linkfy - Never miss a link $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Enneagram Personality Test $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CM File Manager $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Call Recorder Advanced $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Brain Exercise Game - Left vs Right Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- iQ Improver Pro - Brain Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Project Boost : rocket Prototype! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zap Zap Kindergarten Math $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ball Hit 3d - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Food Cutter 3D - Cool Relaxing Cooking game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fit In 3D - Best Relaxing puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Helix Run 3D - Color running ball collector game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roll The Ball 3D - Endless running casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slayer Bizarre Shmup PRO (digital space shooter) $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rope Swing 2D - Rescue arcade game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Run Paint 3D - Endless running & painting game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Epic Animal - Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ONE UI Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- YKP 1 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dockalizer, put a dock on your phone $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Irex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Plastimix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Currency Converter Easily Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Ultra GPS Logger $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- CalenGoo - Calendar and Tasks $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Biorhythms next generation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 French words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Prep $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Folder Lock Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Taabuu Multiplication Table $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Spanish - Frase Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spoons $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camera 4K Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EX Music MP3 Player Pro - 90% Launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MeowApp - Cute Cat Sound App $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Easy Text Editor Plus $21.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Franco Kernel Manager - SALE -50% -> $1.99;
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Dino Teacher $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Global War Simulation Strategy War Game Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Gyro Buster HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- I was rebuilt $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gunslugs 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.73; Sale ends in 5 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aquarium Tycoon $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knightfall $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flux Family Secrets (Full) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Life Quest® [Full] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Life Quest 2:Metropoville Full $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Lifeline $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Lifeline 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Lifeline: Crisis Line $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Lifeline: Flatline $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Lifeline: Silent Night $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Lifeline: Whiteout $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
Icon packs & customization
- Gelatine Iconpack $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gruvy Iconpack $1.49 -> $1.04; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pearl KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- [UX8] LG UX 9.1 White LG V50 G8 V40 V30 V20 Pie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Outcast Icons Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- iPear 13 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iPlum - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iPlum Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flat Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- FluOxygen - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 5 days
- RetrOxygen - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
