Maybe you've had your eyes out for a Galaxy S20 phone and you just can't wait another 3 months for depreciation discounts to start setting in. I mean, you could totally grab an S10 for cheap, but perhaps you'd also rather not much longer wait to own a 5G phone. Well, Amazon will try and make it worthwhile by bundling in wireless earbuds and a wireless charging pad free with your pre-order of an S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra.

Through March 5, you can pick up any S20 phone with a pair of Galaxy Buds (not the all-new Galaxy Buds+, but they get pretty damn close) and a DUO wireless charging pad, which can charge your S20 AND the case for your Galaxy Buds at the same time, for free — you'll be getting roughly $160 in savings.

These phones are unlocked for use on any U.S. network (CDMA & GSM) and will cost you between $1,000 and $1,600 depending on model — you'll need to make sure you select the correct 'style' as Amazon calls it on the listing page — just as it does most anywhere else. Unlike most anywhere else, though, you'll only get these freebies from Amazon.

