Welcome to the roundup of the newest Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a gorgeous 2D auto-runner from Noodlecake Studios, the long-awaited sequel to the escape room game The House of Da Vinci, and an enjoyable arcade game that mixes Pachinko with a brick breaker. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of February 17th, 2020.

Games

Summer Catchers

Summer Catchers

Summer Catchers is a gorgeous auto-runner from Noodlecake Studios and its a port of the PC game that was released on Steam last year. The Android version released this week is also a premium release, which means there are no ads or in-app purchases to interrupt your enjoyment of the title. So if you are a fan of auto-runners similar to Alto's Adventure, you're definitely going to want to check out Summer Catchers.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The House of Da Vinci 2

The House of Da Vinci 2

The House of Da Vinci 2 is the followup to the original The House of Da Vinci, an escape room game in the same vein as The Room series. This means you'll spend your time solving puzzles to progress the story, and this time around, the story offers a fanciful time-traveling experience where you'll witness a series of mysterious events that lead to the greatest discovery in human history. So if you'd like to find out what that discovery is, you'll have to play through this excellent puzzle-filled sequel.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye V

The Quest RPG series has received many standalone expansions over the years, and Hero of Lukomorye V is the latest to land on the Play Store. Like every other expansion, you can play them on their own, even if you don't own the original The Quest title, but if you do happen to own the original, then you'll want to ensure that your character is leveled up to 80 to tackle this expansion's content.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Pachoink!

For some reason, I have a soft spot for Pachinko games despite their gambling roots. Pachoink is a title that takes the fun of dropping balls into a machine to see where they go, and it ramps this mechanic to create a game that combines Pachinko with the joy of a brick breaker. So if you appreciate games like Alleyway, and also love the randomness of Pachinko, then this is indeed the game for you.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Spirits of Anglerwood Forest

Spirits of Anglerwood Forest is a beautiful adventure game where you'll embark on a quest through the woods, ultimately to find your parents, who have mysteriously disappeared. You'll use light as a mechanic to protect yourself at night, which means each night you'll have to light all of the lanterns in the woods you are exploring, all so you can journey deeper into the forest in search of your parents.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Silmaris - strategic boardgame and text adventures

Silmaris is a text-based board game for the digital age, and so like most games of this nature, the story and luck play a large role in your enjoyment. So yes, while this is a game that's very dependant on your dice rolls, it's this very mechanic that makes the game such a joy to play, because you never know how things are going to shake out no matter how many times you've played.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Fix My Toy

Fix My Toy is a casual puzzle game that's all about fixing children's toys. Much like a child would hand an adult a broken toy to fix in real life, you'll spend your time fixing toys in this game. The controls are simple, just tap on the screen to alight each toy part in the center, and should you align each piece without any mistakes, the entire toy will be fixed. It's a simple setup that's timing-based, and that's pretty much all there is to see.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Boxing Physics 2

Boxing Physics 2 is an early access release from Hero Craft, and supposedly a sequel of some sort, not that I can find the first title on the Play Store. As it stands, this is a reasonably simple fighting game that only offers a few moves, like jump and punch. The goal, of course, is to take down your enemies before they knock you out, which can be a joy to watch as your character flails around, but frustrating to control all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Traffix 3D

Traffix 3D is a minimal traffic management simulation game where avoiding accidents is your goal. This means you'll have to direct traffic by holding your finger on the screen to time the title's traffic lights. It's also worth mentioning that this release was derived from the Infinity Games' title Traffix, but has been tweaked to turn the game into a free-to-play version that contains in-app purchases. So clearly releasing premium titles isn't always the key to success on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Chaos Academy

Chaos Academy is the latest free-to-play card game to arrive on the Play Store, though it's an early-access release, because why actually push out a finished product. Of course, the title's in-app purchases are already live, so despite the developer freely admitting that the gameplay isn't ready yet, by gosh, the game's monetization surely is. Gee, I wonder why that would be? It's almost as if the gameplay of this card game doesn't matter at all and only exists to push people into spending money.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

XROSS CHRONICLE

Xross Chronicle is one of a few gacha RPGs released this week, and this one is centered around collecting ghosts so that you can combine their powers with your human team in order to unleash maximum destruction against your foes. The gameplay resembles that of any free-to-play RPG, and so climbing a tower through auto-play will make up the majority of your journey as you level up your team.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Crystalborne: Heroes of Fate

Crystalborne: Heroes of Fate is the latest generic collection-based RPG to land on the Play Store, and it isn't even a promising gacha game, with many reviews pointing to zero depth and customization, not to mention ever-increasing costs branded as "balancing," and horrible performance. Yep, Crystalborne: Heroes of Fate is the perfect example of every shady tactic that is ruining mobile gaming, and it was clearly rushed to market.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Epic Card Game

Epic Card Game is the latest strategy deck-builder to land on the Play Store, and it offers fast-paced matches, a fantasy theme, and was designed by Hall of Fame Magic players Rob Dougherty and Darwin Kastle. Sadly the title still feels unpolished and looks more like someone's first attempt at designing a mobile game instead of a worthwhile Magic competitor, so expect more than a few rough edges. Of course, the devs managed to complete the monetization system, which should clue people into the apparent focus of this title.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

World War Doh: Real Time PvP

World War Doh is the latest release from Jam City and is basically a Clash Royale clone. I mean, why would anyone actually want to come up with an original title when it's so easy to just copy everyone else. Of course, clones appear to be Jam City's bread and butter by systematically copying successful games in order to earn a quick buck. Talk about fun. Thanks Jam City!

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Harvest Town

Well, I suppose it was only a matter of time before someone cloned Stardew Valley so that they could stuff it full of in-app purchases, and so Avid.ly has released Harvest Town. As you can see, the game looks a heck of a lot like Stardew Valley, which was itself a fan interpretation of the Harvest Moon series. Of course, Harvest Town isn't a fan love letter to a niche genre like Stardew Valley and is more a generic take on the style that suffers from translation issues while doing little to explain its mechanics, leaving players confused more often than not. The title is also stuffed with in-app purchases, so really, you'd be better off spending $8 to pick up Stardew Valley than dealing with the monetization and lack of polish in this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Cheapshot

Cheapshot is a multiplayer GPS game, and it just entered into an early beta on Android. This means performance may not be the best just yet, though what is there shows that the game has some promise, especially since it's already popular on iOS. More or less, this is a location-based game that's all about growing digital plants to earn money, and you better believe large scale plant wars will take place on a real-world map should you anger the wrong faction.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $99.99

Idle Arena - Clicker Heroes Battle

Ugh, just what we need, yet another idle game, and a generic one to boot. Idle Arena offers precisely what you would expect, what with its gacha mechanics, boring art, and infinite grind. I honestly don't know why anyone would ever waste money on a title like this, and yet more and more keep landing on the Play Store. So if you have a hankering to throw away money to play the latest generic idle game that doesn't even require input from the player, I suppose Idle Arena is just as pointless as its competition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

