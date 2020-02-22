The coronavirus has already lead to factory shutdowns in China and MWC's cancelation, and now Reuters reports that Samsung was forced to close a South Korean factory after an employee had been tested positive to the virus. The company hopes to resume most of the production on Monday and has placed colleagues who came in contact with the infected in self-quarantine and is currently monitoring their health.

The facility is located in Gumi and only produces a small percentage of Samsung's high-end devices, mostly for its domestic South Korean market. The company assembles the majority of the phones in Vietnam and India, so you don't need to fear a Galaxy supply bottleneck anytime soon.

Samsung's other South Korean factories aren't affected by the shutdown and will continue production as usual. Reuters further reports that the number of infected in South Korea has risen to 433 by today, so let's hope authorities manage to prevent a wider spread of the novel virus in the country.