Although it introduced a night mode more than a year ago and implemented it across several of its built-in apps, Samsung still left a few outliers with no dark theme. Over the past couple of months, the company has been catching up quickly. It introduced a dark mode to the Galaxy Store, Good Lock, Health, and today the Themes app is joining the fold.
With the latest version 5.1.00.212, Galaxy Themes is receiving a fresh coat of paint, including a dark mode that follows the system theme setting.
The whole app has been dressed up with this darker interface, including the side menu, settings, and about screen.
The update is slowly rolling out to Galaxy devices, but you can get it right now by manually downloading v5.1.00.212 from APK Mirror and installing it on your phone.
