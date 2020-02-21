Most of the professionally produced video you watch is filmed for a TV or movie screen—it's landscape. That makes sense, of course, because most screens don't rotate to portrait mode, that new Samsung spinning TV notwithstanding. However, your phone does rotate, and a new streaming service called Quibi wants to take advantage of that. Quibi will offer premium video content that you can watch in either portrait or landscape, and you can switch back and forth whenever you want.

The service, led by former Disney exec Jeffrey Katzenberg and HP/eBay alum Meg Whitman, was only just unveiled at CES, but it will be available in mere months on April 6th. Quibi will deliver both portrait and landscape video at the same time, allowing viewers to choose the version simply by rotating their phones. The parts of the video you aren't viewing stream as a lower-resolution "sidecar" component that immediately snaps to full-resolution if you rotate your phone. Thus, Quibi video only uses about 20% more bandwidth than standard format video.

It's too early to know if Quibi's approach to mobile streaming will work. The production quality will no doubt be higher than what you see on TikTok, but how will directors cope with multiple video formats? Will the "unviewed" areas of a scene be empty and uninteresting, or will you be missing something vital if you're not in the right orientation? The early demo content is apparently rather hit or miss. Some videos endeavor to utilize the new format, but others are just cropping down standard video.

Quibi already has deals to make content with the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Steven Spielberg, and Jennifer Lopez. It also has ad deals ready to go with Procter & Gamble—yes, there will be ads. Quibi won't have a free tier at all. You'll have the option of $5 per month for ad-supported video or $8 per month for no ads. Katzenberg admits this is a tough sell, but he hopes that the new filmmaking tools will entice mobile users to give Quibi a shot.