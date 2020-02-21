The last generation of Google Nexus devices went out with a bang. The Nexus 5X was infamous for its bootloop issue, while the 6P was best known for its random shutdown problems. A class-action lawsuit against Google and Huawei for the 6P's hardware woes was filed in 2017, and last year, it looked like a settlement was on the horizon. At long last, payments are starting to go out to claimants.

Participants in the class-action lawsuit could claim up to $400 in damages, if they could prove both bootlooping and unexpected shutdowns. Payments have started to go out today, with many receiving the standard $29 for devices that had no issues whatsoever.

This comes only a few days after settlement checks for the 2016 Pixel microphone lawsuit started to go out, so those of you who have been repeatedly burned by Google phone hardware issues are at least flush with cash now. Don't spend it all in one place.