Traditionally, LG's spring release cycle has been based around the G-series phones. However, signs increasingly point to LG moving the V-series to the spring slot. A new leak from Evan "evleaks" Blass shows the unannounced V60 ThinQ as a translucent render. LG appears to be packing in the cameras and battery capacity this time.
One image is apparently aimed at showing off the phone's quad-microphone setup. That will no doubt aid the V60 in recording video with accurate audio. That's something LG has stressed in the past, so it's more of the same here. The leak also confirms a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. We can't say what the capabilities of each camera will be, but we're probably looking at a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto at least.
We can also confirm from this leak that the phone will have a hefty 5,000mAh battery, a headphone jack, and no fingerprint sensor on the rear. Presumably, that means another in-display scanner. LG was probably planning to unveil the V60 at MWC later this month, but the company decided to pull out in light of the Coronavirus outbreak. LG will hold an event later to announce its new products.
Since our initial report, a fresh render of the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ has made its way to the internet. With only one picture, there's really not much to look at here other than a big screen, which is always nice to see on a modern smartphone. Based on the image, the LG V60 will have a small notch up top for the front-facing camera instead of the larger notch found on the V50.
On the display reads "Mon. February 24," which is likely the date that the device would have been revealed at MWC. Unfortunately, the event's recent cancellation due to the coronavirus has spoiled many OEM's plans. It is currently unknown how LG will move forward with officially announcing its newest flagship.
- Source:
- @evleaks (private)
