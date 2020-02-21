Gboard has been steadily increasing its features and support with each update, and the latest beta continues that trend by introducing word prediction and spelling correction for handwriting input, as well as a layout for handwriting in Tibetan.

Support for handwriting has been rapidly expanding to additional languages, with more than 200 supported last year. With the Tibetan language now added, it seems there are no plans to slow down that support.

WHAT'S NEW

• Improvements to the keyboard latency and startup-time

• Enables keyboard borders for tablets

• Adds support for next word prediction and spelling correction for handwriting keyboards for faster typing. (En-US only)

Any improvements to latency and startup-time are a boon, and adding more features for tablet users is a promising sign of things to come. If you'd like to try out these features—or provide feedback—you can enroll in the Gboard beta here.