Cord cutting was all great and fun until every network and content maker jumped on the streaming service bandwagon and users started discovering how many subscriptions they'd have to accumulate to replace what used to be their single cable bill. YouTube TV has been trying to bridge that gap by offering a little bit of everything, including live sports, for US users. This spring, it'll also add HBO.

YouTube TV made the announcement on Twitter, saying that it'll offer HBO this spring. No details are available yet, so it's not clear if subscribers will have to pay more to access HBO's content or not.

We're feeling pret-tay, pret-tay good about this news we have to share with you...@HBO is coming to YouTube TV this spring. Welcome to the family! — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 20, 2020

The addition is part of a larger WarnerMedia deal with YouTube TV reported by Variety, according to which both HBO and Cinemax's content will come to Google's service. HBO Max will also join them when it launches. This also means that there's no fear of WarnerMedia content that's already available on YouTube TV — TNT, TBS, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, etc... — of disappearing from the service.