Gmail has incredibly powerful search filters, with options to sort messages by the sender, contents, attachments, date, label, and more. However, using these filters can get a little complicated, especially if you're trying to combine several of them with AND/OR operators. Google is trying to make these operators a little friendlier with a new 'chips' feature, which automatically recommends filters under the search bar.

Google announced the feature two days ago, but the rollout is still in its early stages — only one member of the Android Police team has it so far. When you use Gmail search, recommendations for filters show up below the bar, and clicking on one enables it. Pretty simple.

Google wrote in a blog post, "We’ve heard from our users that searching in Gmail could be faster and more intuitive. With search chips, you can easily refine your search results and find what you’re looking for faster, without needing to sort through irrelevant returns or use search operators."

As previously mentioned, the rollout is still in the very early stages, so don't panic if you don't see the chips yet.